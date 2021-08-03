Northstar Advisory Group LLC Invests $1.56 Million in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Northstar Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,485 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,559,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Transform Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 56.8% in the second quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 28,808 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $10,017,000 after buying an additional 10,433 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 18.5% in the second quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,526 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,002,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 11.3% in the second quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 6,617 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,301,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 0.5% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 83,638 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $29,082,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Finally, Madison Wealth Partners Inc increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 2.9% in the second quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 1,240 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $351.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 508,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,338,002. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $343.49. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $244.13 and a 12 month high of $377.55. The firm has a market cap of $997.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. On average, analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.36, for a total value of $78,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,099,130.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.83, for a total transaction of $658,399.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,278.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,343,620 shares of company stock worth $790,711,773 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $400.85.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

