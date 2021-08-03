Northstar Advisory Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Northstar Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 13.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,729 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,035 shares during the period. Northstar Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,263,728 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,029,544,000 after purchasing an additional 4,703,848 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,506,146 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,535,666,000 after purchasing an additional 3,114,113 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 18,265,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,019,777,000 after purchasing an additional 3,710,698 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 17,769,207 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $992,055,000 after purchasing an additional 3,380,503 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 16,562,107 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $924,661,000 after purchasing an additional 905,502 shares during the period. 51.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

XOM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.35.

NYSE:XOM traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $58.19. 663,432 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,940,740. The stock has a market cap of $246.35 billion, a PE ratio of -18.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.45. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $31.11 and a 52-week high of $64.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.62.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $67.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a positive return on equity of 3.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.70) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,054.55%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Featured Article: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.