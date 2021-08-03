NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.430-$3.580 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.500. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NorthWestern stock opened at $61.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.34. NorthWestern has a 12 month low of $47.43 and a 12 month high of $70.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.45.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $298.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.31 million. NorthWestern had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 9.33%. NorthWestern’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that NorthWestern will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.03%.

Several research firms have issued reports on NWE. KeyCorp cut their price objective on NorthWestern from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $66.00 price objective (up previously from $60.00) on shares of NorthWestern in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NorthWestern from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of NorthWestern from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Williams Capital restated a buy rating on shares of NorthWestern in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $68.20.

In related news, Director Jan Robert Horsfall sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total transaction of $143,330.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $267,440.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total transaction of $186,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About NorthWestern

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility Operations, Natural Gas Operations, and All Other. The Electric Utility Operations segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

