Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $98.00.

NVMI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Nova Measuring Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Nova Measuring Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $81.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVMI. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Nova Measuring Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at $111,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Nova Measuring Instruments during the first quarter worth $117,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Nova Measuring Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in Nova Measuring Instruments in the first quarter valued at $148,000. Institutional investors own 64.44% of the company’s stock.

NVMI stock opened at $97.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $98.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 52.84, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 7.10, a current ratio of 8.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Nova Measuring Instruments has a 52 week low of $46.07 and a 52 week high of $104.07.

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $84.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.09 million. Nova Measuring Instruments had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nova Measuring Instruments will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

About Nova Measuring Instruments

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. engages in the provision of metrology solutions for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products and services include dimensional metrology, in-line materials metrology for semiconductor manufacturing, and software modeling. The company was founded by Giora Dishon and Moshe Finarov in May 1993 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

