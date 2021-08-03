Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) Shares Sold by Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management

Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management lessened its holdings in Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) by 11.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 231,165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the quarter. Nova Measuring Instruments accounts for about 0.8% of Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management owned approximately 0.82% of Nova Measuring Instruments worth $23,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,336 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,124,000 after buying an additional 8,391 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its stake in Nova Measuring Instruments by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 871,820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $79,031,000 after purchasing an additional 100,336 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc increased its stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 5.6% in the first quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 9,242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. raised its stake in Nova Measuring Instruments by 18.0% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 48,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,402,000 after buying an additional 7,381 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.44% of the company’s stock.

NVMI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Nova Measuring Instruments from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Nova Measuring Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Nova Measuring Instruments from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.71.

NASDAQ:NVMI traded down $1.28 on Tuesday, hitting $96.47. 1,086 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,220. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 7.10 and a current ratio of 8.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.12. Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. has a 52 week low of $46.07 and a 52 week high of $104.07.

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.15. Nova Measuring Instruments had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The firm had revenue of $84.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

About Nova Measuring Instruments

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. engages in the provision of metrology solutions for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products and services include dimensional metrology, in-line materials metrology for semiconductor manufacturing, and software modeling. The company was founded by Giora Dishon and Moshe Finarov in May 1993 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

