NovaGold Resources (TSE:NG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $9.77

NovaGold Resources Inc. (TSE:NG) (AMEX:NG) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$9.77 and last traded at C$9.74, with a volume of 106906 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.98.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.41, a quick ratio of 50.24 and a current ratio of 85.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$10.74. The company has a market cap of C$3.24 billion and a P/E ratio of -67.45.

In related news, Senior Officer Melanie Hennessey sold 25,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.35, for a total transaction of C$309,997.35. Following the sale, the insider now owns 562,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,946,640.35. Also, Senior Officer Gregory Anthony Lang sold 95,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.87, for a total transaction of C$1,227,695.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$60,308.82. Insiders have sold 203,927 shares of company stock worth $2,560,256 in the last three months.

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. It primarily owns 50% interest in the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

