Novanta (NOVT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 10th. Analysts expect Novanta to post earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $162.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.28 million. Novanta had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 15.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Novanta to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NOVT opened at $138.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.98 and a beta of 0.99. Novanta has a fifty-two week low of $95.53 and a fifty-two week high of $146.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.37.

In related news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.68, for a total value of $1,032,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 119,526 shares in the company, valued at $16,456,339.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Novanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

About Novanta

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

