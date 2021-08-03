Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Novo Nordisk A/S presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $93.13. The company had a trading volume of 40,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 867,289. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $63.22 and a 52 week high of $93.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.77. The stock has a market cap of $219.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.42.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $5.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $4.64. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 33.77% and a return on equity of 71.90%. The firm had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVO. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 50.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 175,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,233,000 after purchasing an additional 59,024 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 104.7% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 6,298 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 356,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,884,000 after purchasing an additional 14,574 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 132.3% during the 4th quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 9,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 5,649 shares during the last quarter. 5.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

