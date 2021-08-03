Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Novo Nordisk A/S presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.00.
Novo Nordisk A/S stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $93.13. The company had a trading volume of 40,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 867,289. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $63.22 and a 52 week high of $93.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.77. The stock has a market cap of $219.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.42.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVO. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 50.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 175,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,233,000 after purchasing an additional 59,024 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 104.7% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 6,298 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 356,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,884,000 after purchasing an additional 14,574 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 132.3% during the 4th quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 9,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 5,649 shares during the last quarter. 5.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile
Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.
