NRC Group ASA (OTCMKTS:NNRRF) Short Interest Update

NRC Group ASA (OTCMKTS:NNRRF) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,500 shares, an increase of 19.7% from the June 30th total of 33,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS NNRRF opened at $6.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.76. NRC Group ASA has a 1 year low of $6.76 and a 1 year high of $6.76.

NRC Group ASA Company Profile

NRC Group ASA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the infrastructure business in Norway, Sweden, and Finland. It provides rail, metro, tram, harbor, and road related infrastructure services, including groundwork, specialized track work, safety, electro, telecom, and signaling systems, as well as project management, construction, maintenance, environment services, concrete works, and fibers.

