NRC Group ASA (OTCMKTS:NNRRF) Short Interest Update

NRC Group ASA (OTCMKTS:NNRRF) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,500 shares, an increase of 19.7% from the June 30th total of 33,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Shares of OTCMKTS NNRRF opened at $6.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.76. NRC Group ASA has a 1 year low of $6.76 and a 1 year high of $6.76.
NRC Group ASA Company Profile
Read More: What is included in the gross domestic product?
Receive News & Ratings for NRC Group ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRC Group ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.