NuBits One Day Trading Volume Reaches $112.00 (USNBT)

NuBits (CURRENCY:USNBT) traded up 14.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 3rd. One NuBits coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.54 or 0.00001401 BTC on exchanges. NuBits has a total market capitalization of $5.92 million and approximately $112.00 worth of NuBits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, NuBits has traded 23.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PRIZM (PZM) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002107 BTC.

Tigerfinance (TIGER) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000124 BTC.

THECASH (TCH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Tchain (TCH) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NIX Bridge Token (NBT) traded down 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $80.59 or 0.00141480 BTC.

NuBits Profile

NuBits (CRYPTO:USNBT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. NuBits’ total supply is 70,510,851 coins and its circulating supply is 10,981,667 coins. The official website for NuBits is www.nubits.com . The Reddit community for NuBits is /r/NuBits and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NuBits’ official message board is discuss.nubits.com . NuBits’ official Twitter account is @OfficialNuBits and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NuBits (NBT) is a decentralised closed-source cryptocurrency launched in late 2014 by Peercoin developer Jordan Lee. Unlike most other cryptocurrencies, NuBit coins are not mined, but rather issued by the project's shareholders whose primary goal is to maintain a 1:1 NuBit peg to the US dollar. In the case of hyperinflation of the US dollar, the shareholders can vote to peg NuBits to a different currency or to a basket of commodities. By creating more coins to keep prices down and by increasing interest rates on parked coins to restrict supply, the NuBit projects hopes to have created a stable cryptocurrency with limited volatility. The official NuBits ticker is “NBT” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “USNBT” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

NuBits Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuBits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NuBits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NuBits using one of the exchanges listed above.

