Nuco.cloud Hits Market Cap of $780,131.37 (NCDT)

Nuco.cloud (CURRENCY:NCDT) traded 11% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 3rd. Over the last seven days, Nuco.cloud has traded up 7.9% against the dollar. One Nuco.cloud coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000314 BTC on major exchanges. Nuco.cloud has a total market cap of $780,131.37 and approximately $1.26 million worth of Nuco.cloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Nuco.cloud Profile

Nuco.cloud’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,513,196 coins. Nuco.cloud’s official Twitter account is @CloudNuco . Nuco.cloud’s official message board is nuco.cloud/news . Nuco.cloud’s official website is nuco.cloud

Nuco.cloud Coin Trading

