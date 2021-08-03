Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Position Boosted by Old Port Advisors

Old Port Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 114.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,768 shares during the quarter. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Nucor were worth $1,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Nucor by 105.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 19,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 10,131 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 306,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,605,000 after buying an additional 69,222 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 208,287 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,719,000 after buying an additional 5,213 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 46,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,732,000 after buying an additional 8,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bramshill Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter valued at about $281,000. 74.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NUE traded up $3.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $105.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,495,665. Nucor Co. has a one year low of $41.87 and a one year high of $110.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $98.82.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.23. Nucor had a return on equity of 26.26% and a net margin of 11.70%. The company had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. Nucor’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 18.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nucor declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is 48.50%.

In related news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 3,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $320,271.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,122,416. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Raymond S. Napolitan, Jr. sold 65,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total value of $6,777,582.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 197,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,367,363.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,691 shares of company stock valued at $9,368,500 over the last three months. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NUE shares. Bank of America upgraded Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $56.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Nucor from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Nucor in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Nucor from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Nucor from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.92.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

