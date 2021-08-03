Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky cut its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Nucor were worth $1,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 2,452.9% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Nucor in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 74.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NUE opened at $102.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $30.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 3.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $98.82. Nucor Co. has a 12-month low of $41.87 and a 12-month high of $110.96.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.24 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 26.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 18.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Nucor announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 13th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 9.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Nucor’s payout ratio is currently 48.50%.

In related news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 3,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $320,271.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,816 shares in the company, valued at $4,122,416. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.76, for a total transaction of $1,161,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 92,691 shares of company stock worth $9,368,500. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NUE. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Nucor from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Nucor from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Bank of America raised shares of Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.92.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

