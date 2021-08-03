NULS Price Tops $0.39 on Exchanges (NULS)

NULS (CURRENCY:NULS) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 3rd. NULS has a total market capitalization of $39.14 million and $12.71 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NULS coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.39 or 0.00001022 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, NULS has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002601 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001866 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.49 or 0.00045489 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.65 or 0.00100519 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.34 or 0.00141310 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,536.49 or 1.00213501 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002640 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $325.20 or 0.00845690 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NULS Profile

NULS’s launch date was July 11th, 2018. NULS’s total supply is 111,697,638 coins and its circulating supply is 99,620,739 coins. NULS’s official website is nuls.io . NULS’s official Twitter account is @nulsservice and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for NULS is nuls.community . The Reddit community for NULS is /r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NULS is a microservices-driven blockchain project that uses the Proof of Credit (PoC) consensus mechanism (dPoS plus credit rating) to mine via staking. The NULS modular design features NULSTAR, a microservices-based framework enabling enterprise-grade blockchain solutions for smart contracts, private chains, public chains, dApps, and NRC-20 tokenization. NULS 1.0 mainnet launched in July 2018. The main product of NULS is Chain Factory, a chain-building tool that allows businesses to utilize the plug-and-play selection of modules from the NULS Module Repository including cross-chain consensus for asset value circulation within the NULS ecosystem. “

NULS Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NULS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NULS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

