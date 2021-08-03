Numeraire Hits 24 Hour Volume of $102.18 Million (NMR)

Numeraire (CURRENCY:NMR) traded up 18% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 3rd. One Numeraire coin can currently be bought for about $44.41 or 0.00114904 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Numeraire has traded 22.1% higher against the dollar. Numeraire has a total market cap of $245.52 million and $102.18 million worth of Numeraire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Numeraire alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002589 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.69 or 0.00058699 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002662 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00014809 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002590 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $308.59 or 0.00798491 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.48 or 0.00094382 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.04 or 0.00041515 BTC.

Numeraire Profile

Numeraire is a coin. It launched on June 20th, 2017. Numeraire’s total supply is 10,971,942 coins and its circulating supply is 5,528,915 coins. Numeraire’s official Twitter account is @numerai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Numeraire is /r/numerai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Numeraire is numer.ai . The official message board for Numeraire is forum.numer.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Numerai is a network of data scientists that are incentivised to forecast models to improve hedge fund returns. Numaire is the token that facilitates the reward structure that correct predictions receive. Founders described it as a social network or software company whose business model happens to be a hedge fund. USV partner Andy Weissman says, “Network effects get more valuable with every participant that uses them. What’s an example of that in a financial institution? We’ve never seen one before except for this.” Numerai has already raised $7.5 million in traditional venture capital from Union Square Ventures, Joey Krug (Augur), Juan Benet (FileCoin), Fred Ehrsam (Coinbase), and Olaf Carlson-Wee (Polychain). So the Numeraire token will not be sold in a “crowdsale” or “ICO”. In Febuary 2017 1,000,000 NMR tokens were issued to 12,000 data scientists. White paper Forum “

Numeraire Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Numeraire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Numeraire should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Numeraire using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Numeraire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Numeraire and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.