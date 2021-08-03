Numeraire (NMR) Price Hits $37.77 on Major Exchanges

Numeraire (CURRENCY:NMR) traded down 27.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. Over the last week, Numeraire has traded up 3.7% against the dollar. Numeraire has a total market capitalization of $208.82 million and $110.41 million worth of Numeraire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Numeraire coin can currently be bought for about $37.77 or 0.00098831 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002617 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.75 or 0.00062158 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002695 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00015270 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $309.45 or 0.00809744 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.75 or 0.00093551 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.19 or 0.00042370 BTC.

Numeraire Profile

Numeraire (CRYPTO:NMR) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 20th, 2017. Numeraire’s total supply is 10,971,942 coins and its circulating supply is 5,528,915 coins. Numeraire’s official Twitter account is @numerai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Numeraire is numer.ai . The official message board for Numeraire is forum.numer.ai . The Reddit community for Numeraire is /r/numerai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Numerai is a network of data scientists that are incentivised to forecast models to improve hedge fund returns. Numaire is the token that facilitates the reward structure that correct predictions receive. Founders described it as a social network or software company whose business model happens to be a hedge fund. USV partner Andy Weissman says, “Network effects get more valuable with every participant that uses them. What’s an example of that in a financial institution? We’ve never seen one before except for this.” Numerai has already raised $7.5 million in traditional venture capital from Union Square Ventures, Joey Krug (Augur), Juan Benet (FileCoin), Fred Ehrsam (Coinbase), and Olaf Carlson-Wee (Polychain). So the Numeraire token will not be sold in a “crowdsale” or “ICO”. In Febuary 2017 1,000,000 NMR tokens were issued to 12,000 data scientists. White paper Forum “

Buying and Selling Numeraire

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Numeraire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Numeraire should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Numeraire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

