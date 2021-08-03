NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV) Shares Bought by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb lifted its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,455,003 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,740 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $130,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 46.1% in the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 28.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 873.4% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,188 shares in the last quarter.

NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.19. The company had a trading volume of 150,487 shares. NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $25.49 and a 1 year high of $30.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.95.

