Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 104,667 Shares of Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) by 79.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 236,817 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,667 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.05% of Titan Machinery worth $6,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its position in Titan Machinery by 453.3% in the first quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 254,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,478,000 after purchasing an additional 208,140 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Titan Machinery by 606.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 598,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,268,000 after acquiring an additional 514,051 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Titan Machinery by 990.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 39,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 36,036 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Titan Machinery by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 458,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,970,000 after acquiring an additional 125,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Titan Machinery during the first quarter valued at $235,000. Institutional investors own 73.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TITN opened at $28.25 on Tuesday. Titan Machinery Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.76 and a 1 year high of $35.24. The stock has a market cap of $636.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.05.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.30. Titan Machinery had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 1.88%. The firm had revenue of $372.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.65 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Titan Machinery Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

TITN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Titan Machinery from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Stephens upgraded shares of Titan Machinery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Titan Machinery has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.75.

In other Titan Machinery news, Director Tony Christianson sold 10,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.38, for a total value of $338,307.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,579,198.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David Joseph Meyer sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total value of $3,131,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 212,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,664,771.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 221,182 shares of company stock worth $7,012,253 in the last quarter. Insiders own 15.48% of the company’s stock.

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

