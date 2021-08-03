Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 15,584 Shares of RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,584 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.79% of RE/MAX worth $5,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RE/MAX by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 121,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in RE/MAX by 226.1% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in RE/MAX by 322.0% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 45,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 34,534 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in RE/MAX by 0.9% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 88,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,950,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in RE/MAX by 105.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 5,153 shares during the last quarter. 91.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get RE/MAX alerts:

Separately, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of RE/MAX in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. RE/MAX has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.20.

NYSE RMAX opened at $33.70 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.84. The company has a market capitalization of $626.01 million, a PE ratio of 66.08 and a beta of 1.49. RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.40 and a fifty-two week high of $43.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. The firm had revenue of $72.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.03 million. RE/MAX had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 37.07%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. RE/MAX’s payout ratio is presently 62.59%.

RE/MAX Company Profile

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Real Estate, Mortgage, and Marketing Funds. The company offers its real estate franchise services under the RE/MAX brand; and mortgage brokerage services to real estate brokers, real estate professionals, mortgage professionals, and other investors under the Motto Mortgage brand.

Featured Story: What is a resistance level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX).

Receive News & Ratings for RE/MAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RE/MAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.