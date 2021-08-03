Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 260,747 Shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE) by 166.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 416,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 260,747 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.03% of Ares Commercial Real Estate worth $5,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ACRE. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 95.7% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 3,194 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 166.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 5,326 shares in the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate in the 1st quarter worth about $149,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate in the 1st quarter worth about $170,000. 53.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ACRE opened at $14.62 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $687.15 million, a PE ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.32. Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. has a twelve month low of $8.75 and a twelve month high of $16.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.33.

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. Ares Commercial Real Estate had a net margin of 70.97% and a return on equity of 10.16%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Not Available dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a yield of 9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.50 price objective on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a research report on Friday. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Ares Commercial Real Estate currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.70.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt products, mezzanine loans, real estate preferred equity investments, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage backed securities.

