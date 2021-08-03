Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 32,193 Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 32,193 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,724,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ASR. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 55,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,193,000 after buying an additional 4,701 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $359,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $314,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $819,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $258,000. Institutional investors own 20.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ASR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 11th. Scotiabank upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $204.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, HSBC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in a research note on Monday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.67.

Shares of ASR stock opened at $181.72 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.33. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 1-year low of $96.25 and a 1-year high of $193.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.64, a PEG ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The transportation company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.52. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 25.01%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates nine airports that are located in the cities of CancÃºn, Cozumel, MÃ©rida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlan.

