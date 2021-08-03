Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys 158,959 Shares of RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) by 42.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 530,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 158,959 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.65% of RPT Realty worth $6,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in RPT Realty in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in RPT Realty in the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of RPT Realty during the first quarter worth approximately $119,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of RPT Realty during the first quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of RPT Realty during the first quarter worth approximately $222,000. 90.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of RPT Realty in a report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of RPT Realty from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of RPT Realty from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. TheStreet raised shares of RPT Realty from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RPT Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. RPT Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.

Shares of NYSE:RPT opened at $12.48 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -1,246.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.59. RPT Realty has a 1 year low of $4.79 and a 1 year high of $14.00.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. RPT Realty had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 0.89%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that RPT Realty will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

In related news, VP Timothy Collier sold 3,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total value of $43,460.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 70,499 shares in the company, valued at $912,962.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Raymond J. Merk sold 2,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.90, for a total transaction of $31,734.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $433,710.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,791 shares of company stock worth $154,331. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

