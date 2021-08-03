Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys 36,370 Shares of REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) by 28.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,467 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 36,370 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.39% of REGENXBIO worth $5,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in REGENXBIO by 15.6% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,627 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $976,000 after buying an additional 3,862 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP grew its position in REGENXBIO by 47.6% during the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 416,577 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,209,000 after buying an additional 134,317 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in REGENXBIO by 19.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 827,267 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,217,000 after buying an additional 135,823 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in REGENXBIO during the first quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in REGENXBIO by 8.9% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,165 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

Get REGENXBIO alerts:

RGNX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of REGENXBIO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. REGENXBIO presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

RGNX stock opened at $31.96 on Tuesday. REGENXBIO Inc. has a one year low of $25.92 and a one year high of $50.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.24 and a beta of 1.17.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.07). REGENXBIO had a negative return on equity of 27.80% and a negative net margin of 77.89%. The company had revenue of $18.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.97 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that REGENXBIO Inc. will post -4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $180,090.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 285,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,425,069.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 12.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

REGENXBIO Company Profile

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

Read More: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for REGENXBIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REGENXBIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.