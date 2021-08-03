Nuveen Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) by 22.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 182,420 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,177 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.55% of Dime Community Bancshares worth $5,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DCOM. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares during the first quarter valued at about $110,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 30.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,239 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares during the first quarter valued at about $249,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares during the first quarter valued at about $284,000. 86.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock opened at $32.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.26. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.51 and a 52 week high of $35.87.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.14). Dime Community Bancshares had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 13.31%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 19th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 16th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.10%.

Several research firms have commented on DCOM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Raymond James raised shares of Dime Community Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Dime Community Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $38.50 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.83.

Dime Community Bancshares Company Profile

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides commercial banking and financial services in New York. It offers deposit products, such as savings, money market, and NOW accounts, as well as certificates of deposit, demand deposits, and other time deposits.

