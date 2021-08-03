Nuveen Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) by 15.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,555 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,501 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Fulgent Genetics worth $5,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 25.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,257,000 after acquiring an additional 8,966 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 115,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,003,000 after acquiring an additional 17,470 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in Fulgent Genetics in the first quarter worth about $364,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 3,391.3% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Fulgent Genetics in the first quarter worth about $300,000. 34.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fulgent Genetics alerts:

In related news, CFO Paul Kim sold 1,155 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.71, for a total value of $81,670.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 171,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,147,695.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jian Xie sold 931 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.71, for a total transaction of $65,831.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 341,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,115,009.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,781 shares of company stock valued at $1,292,466. Insiders own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

FLGT stock opened at $92.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $82.36. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a one year low of $26.03 and a one year high of $189.89.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $6.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $359.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.46 million. Fulgent Genetics had a net margin of 53.91% and a return on equity of 101.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 4536.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.80.

Fulgent Genetics Profile

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides COVID-19 testing and genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, adaptive learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for Fulgent Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulgent Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.