Nuveen Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) by 18.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 171,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,073 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.43% of Marcus & Millichap worth $5,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Marcus & Millichap in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,108,000. Reinhart Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 1,032,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,802,000 after buying an additional 229,057 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,770,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $194,461,000 after buying an additional 218,715 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,202,000. Finally, Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 453,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,275,000 after buying an additional 114,215 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Marcus & Millichap alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marcus & Millichap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

In other news, COO Richard D. Matricaria sold 3,812 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total value of $151,527.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,875.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Norma J. Lawrence sold 1,402 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total transaction of $55,953.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,092.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 10,618 shares of company stock worth $413,049 in the last ninety days. 40.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MMI stock opened at $39.00 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 35.14 and a beta of 0.87. Marcus & Millichap, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.48 and a 12 month high of $40.89.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $183.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.20 million. Marcus & Millichap had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 8.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Marcus & Millichap, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Marcus & Millichap

Marcus & Millichap, Inc, an investment brokerage company, provides real estate investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, industrial, single-tenant net lease, seniors housing, self-storage, hospitality, medical office, and manufactured housing.

Featured Article: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Marcus & Millichap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marcus & Millichap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.