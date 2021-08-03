Nuveen Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 251,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,654 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.64% of Kelly Services worth $5,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kelly Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Kelly Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kelly Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Kelly Services by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 11,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kelly Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $266,000. 68.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kelly Services stock opened at $21.96 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.69. Kelly Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.75 and a 1 year high of $26.98. The firm has a market cap of $864.54 million, a PE ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.27.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The business services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. Kelly Services had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 4.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kelly Services, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KELYA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Kelly Services from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Kelly Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kelly Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

In related news, Director George S. Corona sold 20,000 shares of Kelly Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total value of $504,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 83,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,109,581.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 21,197 shares of company stock worth $534,826 in the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Kelly Services

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing in the areas of office, professional, light industrial, and contact center specialties.

