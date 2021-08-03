Nuveen Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) by 872.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 984,256 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 883,081 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.89% of Solid Biosciences worth $5,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLDB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Solid Biosciences by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 101,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 22,359 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Solid Biosciences by 130.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 104,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 59,291 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Solid Biosciences by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 6,661 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Solid Biosciences by 62.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 3,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Solid Biosciences by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 338,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,567,000 after buying an additional 56,472 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SLDB. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Solid Biosciences from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Solid Biosciences in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Solid Biosciences in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Solid Biosciences in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.75.

Shares of SLDB stock opened at $2.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $305.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 0.96. Solid Biosciences Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.93 and a 1-year high of $11.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.53.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.34 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Solid Biosciences Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Solid Biosciences Inc, a life science company, engages in developing therapies for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-001, a gene transfer candidate, which is in a Phase I/II clinical trial to drive functional dystrophin protein expression in patients' muscles.

