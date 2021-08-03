Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $5.50 Million Holdings in Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 380,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,838 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.30% of Yext worth $5,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Yext by 20.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 727,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,527,000 after purchasing an additional 125,810 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Yext during the first quarter worth $186,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Yext by 8.7% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 13,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Yext during the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yext by 8.5% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,694,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,975,000 after purchasing an additional 368,321 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Ho Shin sold 4,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total transaction of $63,199.57. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 34,701 shares in the company, valued at $478,526.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Darryl Bond sold 2,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total transaction of $32,241.02. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 43,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $599,796.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 151,086 shares of company stock worth $2,226,301 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

YEXT stock opened at $12.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.01 and a beta of 1.41. Yext, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.01 and a 12-month high of $20.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.73.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $92.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.60 million. Yext had a negative net margin of 23.00% and a negative return on equity of 40.41%. Yext’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Yext, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.58.

Yext Company Profile

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews through its Knowledge Network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories and social networks.

