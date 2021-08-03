Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $5.53 Million Stock Position in Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) by 11.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,963 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 9,764 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.20% of Nelnet worth $5,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Nelnet during the first quarter valued at $67,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Nelnet by 180.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,241 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Nelnet during the first quarter valued at $240,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Nelnet during the fourth quarter valued at $250,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Nelnet during the first quarter valued at $343,000. 34.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Nelnet news, major shareholder Shelby J. Butterfield sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.99, for a total value of $379,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 136,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,383,349.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,241,300 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 45.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NNI opened at $75.01 on Tuesday. Nelnet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.66 and a fifty-two week high of $79.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 92.07, a current ratio of 92.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The credit services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.65. Nelnet had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 30.06%. The company had revenue of $340.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.62) earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%.

Nelnet, Inc engages in the provision of education-related products and services, as well as loan asset management. It operates through the business following segments: Loan Systems & Servicing, Education Technology, Services and Payment Processing, Communications, and Asset Generation and Management.

