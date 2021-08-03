Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $5.93 Million Stock Holdings in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,122 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,529 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Columbia Sportswear worth $5,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COLM. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the fourth quarter worth $3,880,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,148 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 281,579 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $24,605,000 after buying an additional 6,553 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 71.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,688 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,692,000 after buying an additional 22,419 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the fourth quarter worth $267,000. 42.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Columbia Sportswear from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Pivotal Research reissued a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Columbia Sportswear from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Columbia Sportswear presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:COLM opened at $101.41 on Tuesday. Columbia Sportswear has a fifty-two week low of $73.11 and a fifty-two week high of $114.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $100.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 41.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.87.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.73. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 6.40%. The company had revenue of $566.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.77) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 78.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.20%.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

