Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $5.97 Million Stock Position in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) by 65.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 112,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 217,815 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.22% of Nu Skin Enterprises worth $5,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 67.9% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 19,862.5% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the first quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 1,320.5% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,839 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

NUS stock opened at $53.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.18 and a 12-month high of $63.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.20.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $677.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.26 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 25.88%. Equities analysts anticipate that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.87%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Nu Skin Enterprises currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.67.

In other news, CAO James D. Thomas sold 10,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $637,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,071,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ritch N. Wood sold 18,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total transaction of $1,074,012.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,565,496.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,969 shares of company stock valued at $2,833,449. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care products and nutritional supplements. The firm engages in the provision of beauty and wellness products and solutions. Its brands include Nu Skin and Pharmanex.

