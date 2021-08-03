Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $6.26 Million Holdings in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 234,697 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,906 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.46% of Hawaiian worth $6,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HA. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Hawaiian in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new stake in Hawaiian during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Hawaiian during the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hawaiian during the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Hawaiian by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,471 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. 72.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Hawaiian news, VP Aaron J. Alter sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.86, for a total value of $49,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William S. Swelbar sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.95, for a total transaction of $103,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $660,712.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $228,450. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Hawaiian from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Hawaiian in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Hawaiian to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.13.

Shares of HA stock opened at $19.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.23. The company has a market cap of $996.59 million, a PE ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 2.36. Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.51 and a 52-week high of $31.38.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported ($1.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.79) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $410.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.32 million. Hawaiian had a negative net margin of 39.88% and a negative return on equity of 96.06%. The business’s revenue was up 584.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.81) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. will post -6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Hawaiian

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Portland, Oregon; and Seattle, Washington.

