Nuveen Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 252,246 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 16,273 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.34% of GCP Applied Technologies worth $6,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. 13D Management LLC boosted its position in GCP Applied Technologies by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. 13D Management LLC now owns 454,563 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,155,000 after buying an additional 31,389 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in GCP Applied Technologies by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 702,146 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,231,000 after buying an additional 40,146 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in GCP Applied Technologies by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,981 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia boosted its position in GCP Applied Technologies by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,196,681 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,906,000 after buying an additional 86,616 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in GCP Applied Technologies by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 88,352 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after buying an additional 7,062 shares during the period. 70.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GCP Applied Technologies alerts:

NYSE:GCP opened at $23.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.16. GCP Applied Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.79 and a 12 month high of $27.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 0.87.

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. GCP Applied Technologies had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The firm had revenue of $222.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.70 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that GCP Applied Technologies Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GCP Applied Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

GCP Applied Technologies Profile

GCP Applied Technologies Inc produces and sells specialty construction chemicals and specialty building materials worldwide. Its Specialty Construction Chemicals segment offers concrete admixtures under the CONCERA, CLARENA, ADVA, CLARENA RC40, STRUX, MIRA, TYTRO, POLARSET, ECLIPSE, DARACEM, DARASET, DCI, RECOVER, WRDA, and ZYLA brands; admixtures for decorative concrete under the PIERI brand; concrete production management and control systems under the VERIFI brand; engineered concrete slab systems under the DUCTILCRETE brand; and cement additives under the OPTEVA HE, TAVERO VM, CBA, SYNCHRO, HEA2, TDA, and ESE brands.

Featured Article: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for GCP Applied Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GCP Applied Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.