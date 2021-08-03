Nuveen Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) by 36.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 632,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 362,263 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Coty worth $5,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Coty by 41.8% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 17,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 5,223 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Coty by 7.9% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 187,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after buying an additional 13,720 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its position in shares of Coty by 33.1% during the first quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 93,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 23,260 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Coty by 1.8% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,172,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,584,000 after buying an additional 57,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Coty by 2.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,449,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,129,000 after buying an additional 172,385 shares during the last quarter. 25.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Coty from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup reissued a “focus list” rating and set a $15.00 price target (up from $11.00) on shares of Coty in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Coty from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Coty from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Coty from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Coty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.78.

In other Coty news, major shareholder Holdco B.V. Cottage purchased 245,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.78 per share, for a total transaction of $2,894,346.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:COTY opened at $8.53 on Tuesday. Coty Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.65 and a twelve month high of $10.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.42 and a beta of 2.49.

About Coty

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, and Tiffany & Co brands.

