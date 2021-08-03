Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases 21,592 Shares of Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE) by 10.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 219,288 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,592 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.88% of Kimball Electronics worth $5,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kimball Electronics by 218.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,924 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 3,377 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Kimball Electronics by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 28,454 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 9,251 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Kimball Electronics by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 63,006 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Kimball Electronics by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 164,898 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,637,000 after purchasing an additional 5,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Kimball Electronics by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,780 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 4,193 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Kimball Electronics news, VP John H. Kahle sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total transaction of $77,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 182,695 shares in the company, valued at $4,046,694.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $447,825 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.45% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Sidoti upgraded shares of Kimball Electronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:KE opened at $20.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $513.86 million, a P/E ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 1.42. Kimball Electronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.00 and a 52-week high of $29.99.

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The electronics maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $310.33 million for the quarter. Kimball Electronics had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 3.29%.

Kimball Electronics, Inc provides contract electronics manufacturing services and diversified manufacturing services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety end markets. The company's manufacturing services include design services and support, supply chain services and support, and rapid prototyping and product introduction support services, as well as product design, and process validation and qualification services.

