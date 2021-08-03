Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases 2,919 Shares of Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 103,751 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,919 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.46% of Inogen worth $5,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Inogen during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Inogen during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Inogen during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Inogen during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Inogen during the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings A/S Novo sold 680,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.32, for a total transaction of $38,977,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,079,320 shares in the company, valued at $119,186,622.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Alison Bauerlein sold 9,632 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total value of $722,592.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,006,093.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 711,661 shares of company stock worth $41,209,033. 4.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

INGN opened at $78.68 on Tuesday. Inogen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.57 and a 12-month high of $80.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -357.64 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.04.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $86.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.62 million. Inogen had a negative return on equity of 1.41% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Inogen, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on INGN. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Inogen in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Inogen from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet raised Inogen from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, William Blair raised Inogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inogen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.67.

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators to patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

