Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases 7,017 Shares of nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 171,029 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,017 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.40% of nLIGHT worth $5,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of nLIGHT in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of nLIGHT in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of nLIGHT in the 1st quarter worth about $222,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of nLIGHT in the 1st quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of nLIGHT in the 4th quarter worth about $241,000. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LASR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of nLIGHT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of nLIGHT from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of nLIGHT from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.83.

Shares of NASDAQ LASR opened at $34.75 on Tuesday. nLIGHT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.74 and a 1 year high of $46.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -69.50 and a beta of 2.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.84.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $61.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.87 million. nLIGHT had a negative net margin of 8.14% and a negative return on equity of 7.07%. nLIGHT’s revenue was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. Analysts expect that nLIGHT, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

nLIGHT Company Profile

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. The company operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. It offers semiconductor laser chips, optical fiber in-house, and electrical-optical components.

