Nuveen Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) by 294.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 371,077 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 277,038 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.26% of Plymouth Industrial REIT worth $6,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 272,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,103,000 after purchasing an additional 60,007 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 241,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,070,000 after purchasing an additional 19,115 shares in the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $287,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 22,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 4,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 107.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 95,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 49,496 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLYM stock opened at $22.59 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of $664.26 million, a P/E ratio of -16.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.60. Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.18 and a 1-year high of $23.37.

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.63). Plymouth Industrial REIT had a negative return on equity of 6.69% and a negative net margin of 11.00%. On average, research analysts forecast that Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This is an increase from Plymouth Industrial REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.16%.

Several research firms have commented on PLYM. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Plymouth Industrial REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.40.

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses, and light industrial properties. It seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth, and enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning, and disciplined capital deployment.

