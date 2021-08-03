Nuveen Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 20.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 307,829 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,165 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $5,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VOD. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Vodafone Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Vodafone Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Vodafone Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vodafone Group in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vodafone Group in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 8.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VOD stock opened at $16.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Vodafone Group Plc has a twelve month low of $13.14 and a twelve month high of $20.36. The company has a market capitalization of $46.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.43.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.5491 per share. This is a boost from Vodafone Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a yield of 5.8%. Vodafone Group’s payout ratio is 113.83%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Vodafone Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.34.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

