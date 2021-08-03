Nuveen Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) by 35.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 236,913 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 62,292 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Leslie’s worth $5,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Leslie’s by 48.0% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Leslie’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in Leslie’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Leslie’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Leslie’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Institutional investors own 79.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LESL stock opened at $24.33 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.85. Leslie’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.15 and a 1-year high of $32.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.93.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $192.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.62 million. On average, research analysts expect that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

In other Leslie’s news, Director Steven L. Ortega sold 119,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.19, for a total transaction of $3,490,744.53. Also, insider Steven M. Weddell sold 25,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total value of $696,416.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,386,377 shares in the company, valued at $37,168,767.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,969,824 shares of company stock worth $429,656,372.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LESL shares. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Leslie’s from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Leslie’s in a report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Leslie’s from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Leslie’s from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Leslie’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.75.

Leslie’s Company Profile

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

