Nuveen Asset Management LLC Reduces Stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) by 47.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,365 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.54% of John B. Sanfilippo & Son worth $5,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBSS. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 289.1% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 892.9% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the fourth quarter valued at about $221,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the first quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the first quarter valued at about $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JBSS stock opened at $91.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.39 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.45. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.00 and a 12 month high of $94.97.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. This is a boost from John B. Sanfilippo & Son’s previous None dividend of $2.50. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th.

About John B. Sanfilippo & Son

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, together with its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

