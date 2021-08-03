Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 1,900 Shares of Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Futu were worth $5,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FUTU. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Futu during the fourth quarter worth about $536,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Futu during the fourth quarter worth about $1,953,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Futu by 269.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,378,000 after acquiring an additional 101,655 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Futu by 99.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,530,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,038,000 after acquiring an additional 764,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Futu during the fourth quarter worth about $248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FUTU. Bank of America began coverage on Futu in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. BOCOM International upgraded Futu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Futu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. TheStreet lowered Futu from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Futu in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $158.27 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.38.

NASDAQ:FUTU opened at $111.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $143.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.76 and a beta of 1.26. Futu Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $27.15 and a 52-week high of $204.25.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $283.56 million for the quarter. Futu had a return on equity of 26.29% and a net margin of 46.42%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Futu Holdings Limited will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Futu Company Profile

Futu Holdings Limited operates an online brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong and internationally. The company provides trading, clearing, and settlement services; margin financing and securities lending services; and stock yield enhancement program. It also offers online wealth management services under the Futu Money Plus brand, which gives access to mutual funds, private funds, and bonds; market data and information services; and NiuNiu Community, which serves as an open forum for users and clients to share insights, ask questions, and exchange ideas.

