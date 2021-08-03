Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 2,436 Shares of Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,436 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.51% of Employers worth $6,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in Employers by 90.2% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Employers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in Employers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $403,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Employers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $407,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Employers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $418,000. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Employers alerts:

Shares of Employers stock opened at $41.72 on Tuesday. Employers Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.89 and a 52-week high of $43.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.00.

Employers (NYSE:EIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.17). Employers had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 6.99%. The business had revenue of $171.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.10 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. Employers’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Employers Holdings, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Employers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

A number of research firms have commented on EIG. Boenning Scattergood raised shares of Employers from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Employers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

Employers Company Profile

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels; and national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers.

See Also: Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Employers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Employers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.