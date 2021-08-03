Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 32,769 Shares of HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 271,483 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 32,769 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.86% of HealthStream worth $6,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in HealthStream during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,082,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in HealthStream by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 468,748 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,238,000 after acquiring an additional 5,320 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in HealthStream during the 4th quarter worth approximately $452,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in HealthStream by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 14,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 2,971 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in HealthStream by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 89,567 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,956,000 after acquiring an additional 36,265 shares during the period. 73.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HSTM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HealthStream from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of HealthStream from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barrington Research reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of HealthStream in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of HealthStream from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSTM opened at $29.58 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.49. The company has a market cap of $933.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 0.34. HealthStream, Inc. has a one year low of $17.95 and a one year high of $31.11.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.12. HealthStream had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 2.46%. On average, analysts anticipate that HealthStream, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

HealthStream Profile

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the range of its clinical development, talent management, training, certification, scheduling, competency assessment, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as implementation and account management services.

