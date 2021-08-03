Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 3,818 Shares of H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,818 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.42% of H&E Equipment Services worth $5,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Keystone Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HEES opened at $34.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a one year low of $17.55 and a one year high of $41.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.47.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. H&E Equipment Services’s payout ratio is currently 79.14%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded H&E Equipment Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

H&E Equipment Services Profile

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. It rents, sells, and provides parts and support services for hi-lift or aerial work platform equipment, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and industrial lift trucks.

