Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 46,719 Shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,205,436 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 46,719 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.80% of Helix Energy Solutions Group worth $6,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 293.7% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 460,481 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 343,520 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 195.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 807,590 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,078,000 after purchasing an additional 534,424 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 153.0% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 90,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 54,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 144.4% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 45,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 26,650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Helix Energy Solutions Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE HLX opened at $4.09 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market cap of $616.75 million, a P/E ratio of 51.13 and a beta of 3.39. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.20 and a 52-week high of $6.76.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). Helix Energy Solutions Group had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 0.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Scott Andrew Sparks sold 34,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total value of $207,506.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $5.30 to $4.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.33.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Profile

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.