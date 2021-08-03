Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 59,483 Shares of Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) by 14.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 366,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,483 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.37% of Immunovant worth $5,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Immunovant by 90.6% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,184 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Immunovant in the fourth quarter worth approximately $259,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Immunovant by 27.2% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Immunovant by 185.5% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 3,958 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Immunovant in the fourth quarter worth approximately $295,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMVT opened at $7.74 on Tuesday. Immunovant, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.70 and a 1-year high of $53.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $758.34 million, a P/E ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.97.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.04. As a group, analysts anticipate that Immunovant, Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IMVT. Raymond James lowered shares of Immunovant from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Guggenheim lowered shares of Immunovant from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Immunovant from $32.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Immunovant from $38.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Immunovant in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.54.

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as has completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

