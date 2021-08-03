Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 6,164 Shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 207,509 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,164 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.19% of Helmerich & Payne worth $5,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,143 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 257.9% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,815 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Helmerich & Payne during the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Helmerich & Payne during the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts:

In other news, insider Todd Willard Benson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $162,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,087,117.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HP shares. Bank of America upgraded Helmerich & Payne from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Evercore ISI upgraded Helmerich & Payne to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Helmerich & Payne in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.46.

Shares of HP stock opened at $28.02 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.80 and a beta of 2.28. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.87 and a 12-month high of $36.26.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57). Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 28.25% and a negative return on equity of 9.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is presently -116.28%.

About Helmerich & Payne

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.