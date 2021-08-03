Nuveen Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 294,542 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 17,690 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.56% of Meridian Bancorp worth $5,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 8.9% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 287,095 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $5,289,000 after buying an additional 23,578 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 23.2% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,990 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 3,766 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 36.5% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 104,239 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after buying an additional 27,880 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meridian Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $761,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Meridian Bancorp by 9.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 856,688 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $15,780,000 after purchasing an additional 71,685 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Meridian Bancorp in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Meridian Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Shares of EBSB opened at $19.32 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 1.04. Meridian Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.75 and a fifty-two week high of $22.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The savings and loans company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.02). Meridian Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 29.73%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Meridian Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Meridian Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.01%.

About Meridian Bancorp

Meridian Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for East Boston Savings Bank that provides various financial products and services for individuals and businesses primarily in Suffolk, Norfolk, Middlesex, and Essex Counties, Massachusetts. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing demand deposits, such as checking accounts; interest-bearing demand accounts, including NOW and money market accounts; savings accounts; and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

